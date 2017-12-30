Fans of "Game of Thrones" are still going to be waiting until 2019 to officially see who wins the fight for the Iron Throne on TV, but some alleged script leaks for the HBO series' 8th and final season may have already revealed which Westerosi warrior is going to be the one who succeeds.

Fans have been speculating for a long time about who would actually take the Iron Throne, and while several contenders are still in play, the three biggest remaining possible winners are Jon Snow/Aegon Targaryen (Kit Harington), Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) and the Night King (Vladimir Furdik). However, a Reddit account which claims to have received leaked script pages from Season 8 episodes, including the series finale, may have revealed which one is going to be triumphant.

Spoiler Alert: The potential ending of "Game of Thrones" is discussed in great detail below.

Photo: HBO

The reddit thread, known as freefolk, has often accurately predicted how the show would play out before, meaning the spoilers they claim to have may very well be accurate. If they are correct, and the alleged script leaks are accurate, then those who are hopeful that one particular character ascends to power will be extraordinarily happy in the end.

According to that leak, of the remaining three big contenders for power, the one who will be successful in the end is Daenerys Targaryen, and Jon and Cersei will both perish before the show comes to an end. According to the thread, Jon's death will be as a result of the battle with the Night King, while Cersei will die in King's Landing.

Interestingly enough, the thread indicates that Cersei's death will not in fact follow the prophecy she received years before, as she won't be killed by the Valonqar, or little brother, exactly. In the thread, she will die alongside her twin/former lover Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) due to Wildfire, and it will be from a cache that Jaime himself lit.

In addition, earlier warning that Season 8 would be a bloodbath certainly ring true. If the thread is correct, the only remaining main characters will be Daenerys, Tyrion, Sansa (Sophie Turner) and Arya (Maisie Williams).

"Game of Thrones" is expected to return to HBO in 2019.