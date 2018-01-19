Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed baby number three early Monday morning and just a few days later, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star revealed the baby girl’s name.

The 37-year-old first announced the unique moniker on Friday, by sharing the news on her mobile app. Kardashian’s post read, “Chicago West.”

Kardashian and West are no strangers to peculiar baby names. The couple named their first daughter North and their second child, a son, Saint.

While Kardashian and West most likely spent time choosing those names, their third child’s name seems as if it has a special meaning to her father.

The “Pablo” rapper was born and raised in Chicago, and has professed his love for his hometown in numerous songs.

West’s 2007 hit song, “Homecoming,” reflected on his passion for Chicago, and how he felt like he betrayed the city by hopping on a plane to pursue his rap dreams.

“If you really cared for her, then you wouldn’t have never hit the airport to follow your dreams,” he raps in the song.

Thanks to his successful career, West has continuously given back to Chicago and even created a foundation dedicated to helping the youth in the city. Donda’s House, named after his late mother, is a nonprofit organization that aims to support young aspiring artists in Chicago.

When it comes to the origin of the city’s name, Chicago is derived from the Miami Indian word for the wild leeks that grew along the bank of the Chicago River, according to History.com.

It’s hard to believe Kardashian and West chose to give their daughter a name that is synonymous with a garlic plant which means the couple may have had another name origin in mind.

Chicagology reported that Chicago could also be derived from “Chi-cago” which is the Indian word for thunder, “Shecaugo” which means playful waters or Chief Chicagou who was a Native American leader.

Sources told TMZ the family has given Chicago the nickname, Chi, pronounced Shy.

The baby was born via surrogate after Kardashian was told she could not safely carry another child due to the placenta accreta she suffered from in her previous pregnancies.

Kardashian and West have yet to share photos of their baby girl.

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images