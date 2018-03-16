Naturally, with all the expected potential deaths fans will be seeing on the upcoming final season of "Game of Thrones," there's going to be heartache. However, they can't say they haven't been warned.

In an interview with Indian Express, Iain Glen, who portrays Ser Jorah Mormont on the series, warned that while he and the rest of the cast thought the show's ending was actually a great way for the series to go out, some fans are definitely going to be disappointed with how it ends.

"When I read it, I thought it was rather brilliant," he said. "I am a bit of a fan of the series as well, and it satiated my expectation and hopes... But we will just have to see. You know with something this big like 'Game of Thrones,' you cannot please everyone."

"All I can say is that we will be doing what we have done before and the writers have written great episodes. They have had a great strike rate up to now and I am sure that will continue," he added.

Photo: HBO

Of course, Glen isn't going to give away any major spoilers about the way the show ends, as will no one else involved in the show's production, but loyal fans know that the show seems most likely to end with only one of four potential characters sitting on the Iron Throne.

The royal seat's current occupant, Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) could prove that evil will triumph over good in the end and manage to successfully hold on to her title after working to defeat her opponents while they focus their attentions on the battle they deem more important—the one against the Night King (Vladimir Furdik), who has now successfully led his army of the dead through the Wall.

In another unexpected twist, the Night King himself could prove successful at winning the war against the living and be the one who takes the throne.

Most fans however are likely rooting for either Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) or Jon Snow (Kit Harington) to be the ones who successfully conquer the Seven Kingdoms however, as the two have been fan favorites from the beginning. Of course, their recent romantic involvement, while unaware that she is actually his aunt, will naturally complicate things for them both.

"Game of Thrones" is expected to return in 2019.