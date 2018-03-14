Fans who were hoping that the final season of "Game of Thrones" wouldn't feature too many heartbreaking character deaths have officially been warned—the series is absolutely going to kill off several fan favorites before officially ending its run on HBO.

While participating at a "Best of HBO" panel at the INTV Conference in Israel, HBO SVP of drama Francesca Orsi discussed the upcoming final season of the juggernaut series, revealing that the table reads for the show were truly dramatic, especially as the remaining members of the cast learned of some of their deaths.

"It was a really powerful moment in our lives and our careers," she said, via Variety. "None of the cast had received the scripts prior, and one by one they started falling down to their deaths."

Her comment confirms that there will be deaths in the final season, which shouldn't be surprising to fans, but also seems to back up star Kit Harington's statements after the conclusion of Season seven that the final episodes would likely be a "bloodbath."

Photo: HBO

"...With so few characters left, they (the viewers) should get used to and get ready for next year is 'Thrones' returning to form and killing its main characters quickly," he told Deadline last August. "They're going to go, and they're going to go fast, and I think that payoff of our characters not being in great peril this year will be that, next year, it's going to be a bloodbath."

As for which characters will die, the show's cast and crew, as well as the HBO execs, are all keeping their lips sealed to avoid spoiling how things play out for the fans who want to wait until the episodes air. Still, that hasn't kept fans from speculating over their favorite character's fates, especially after alleged script leaks seemed to indicate how things would play out, including which character would wind up sitting on the Iron Throne in the end.

Recent theories which were submitted on Reddit indicated that Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) would survive and end up winning the battle for the Iron Throne, but after losing all of those she loves, including Jon Snow (Kit Harington). In addition, a second theory indicated Sansa (Sophie Turner) would also die because her direwolf Lady was dead, though others quickly shot the theory down because her wolf died in the show's second episode, and Sansa has lasted throughout the series.

"Game of Thrones" will air its final season on HBO in 2019.