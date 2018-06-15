Rapper Kanye West has made a series of eyebrow-raising tweets again, and this time, it is related to his ego.

It is no secret that West is a guy who likes to boast about his talents, so having him say that he intends to kill his ego seems like a far stretch. Even netizens seem to think so.

“Sounds like something the ego would say,” someone wrote. “I have a feeling that it'll be resurrected,” another added.

“Even after having killed his ego, is Kanye West aware that Kanye West is still talking about himself in the third person?” a netizen commented.

However, there are some stars who appreciate West’s self-confidence, because they think it is well-deserved. “Westworld” actor James Marsden, for one, wishes he could be more like the rapper.

“The people who are like, ‘Oh, that was great. I’m the best,’ are usually the ones who aren’t. Unless you’re Kanye West. I wish I could be that confident about myself. I wish I could think like him, telling myself I’m awesome all day long. I wasn’t raised that way, or to think or speak that way. But it’s impressive,” he told Men’s Health.

“You do want to be great,” he said. “You want to affect people, but I don’t always come home from work thinking, ‘Wow, I really nailed that scene today.’ I can be hard on myself. I have to train myself to stop being cerebral about it. To stop overthinking it. Sometimes I go home thinking, ‘Ah, am I a fraud?’” he continued.

On the other hand, singer Christina Aguilera told W Magazine that West is oftentimes misunderstood. Personally, she appreciates his thought process and enjoys talking to the “Ye” singer.

“Kanye, you know, he says things. His mind works in mysterious ways. I’ll just say that. I’ve always been a fan of his music … If anything, he gives with his gut. You can feel it in his beats. It’s genuine. It feels like his truth, even if it’s not going to go over well,” she said.

Whenever they would talk, Aguilera said West “would go on about other subjects and stuff like that.” But his passion for his beliefs only mirrors her own. Photo: Getty Images/Timothy A. Clary