Kanye West wanted to make sure that nothing got in the way of his creative process, so he gave up phone usage for the past few weeks.

West issued an explanation to his friends on Twitter and said that he hasn’t been responding or answering their calls because he was busy with work.

West earlier revealed that he is working on two new albums, including a collaboration with Kid Cudi. The new albums will be released this June 1, while his collaboration with Cudi will be dropped on June 8. West teased that it’s called “Kids See Ghosts.”

The rapper has been on an emotional whirlwind recently, what with his controversial comments about slavery and unabashed support for President Donald Trump.

An insider told Us Weekly that West hasn’t performed live since last November, and he stayed out of the limelight after being hospitalised for nine days one year back. But West “felt it was time to be so public again” because “he’s been uncharacteristically quiet” for quite some time. So he made a series of controversial tweets then appeared on TMZ Live to share his thoughts about slavery and opioids.

He said during the interview that “free thought” is important because it would make the world a better place. He said: “When you hear about slavery for 400 years. For 400 years? That sound like a choice. Like, you was there for 400 years, and it’s all of y’all? It’s like we’re mentally in prison. I like the word ‘prison’ because slavery goes too direct to the idea of blacks. It’s like, slavery — holocaust. Holocaust — Jews, slavery is blacks. Prison is something that unites us as one race - blacks and whites being one race.”

People got really upset with the rapper after his remarks about slavery, and even his wife, Kim Kardashian, had to do some damage control.

“Kim was really upset that Kanye chose to have a very serious discussion in a place like that,” the source said. “And excuse she wasn’t given a heads up about it beforehand. Kanye shared a lot of passionate words, which was important to him but had they been said in a different setting and time, they would have come across in a different way. A lot of things he said were very serious.” Photo: Getty Images/Neilson Barnard