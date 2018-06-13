“Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star Kylie Jenner used to love sharing photos of her daughter, Stormi Webster, on social media. But one day, the reality star decided to delete all of Stormi’s photos, save for the ones that showed her back or side profile.

But why the sudden change of heart? A source close to the lip kit mogul told People that Kylie is fed up with the negativity she sees online, so she decided to take her daughter away from that.

“Kylie felt so protective of her baby when she was pregnant. This is why she didn’t share any bump pictures while she was pregnant,” said the insider. “After Stormi was born, Kylie was the proudest mom.”

“She couldn’t wait to show off Stormi to her fans. She posted pictures, because she was so excited to be a mom. Unfortunately, social media is a crazy place,” continued the source, adding that “people have been making nasty comments” about Stormi.

Kylie’s motherhood instincts kicked in then, and she took her baby away from the spotlight. “Kylie is shocked and doesn’t want her daughter’s pictures to be a part of something negative,” explained the insider. “She might reconsider in the future, but for now, she won’t post any more photos of Stormi’s face.”

To recall, many netizens earlier suspected that Kylie’s bodyguard, Tim Chung, is the real father of Stormi - not her boyfriend, Travis Scott. They posted several photos online comparing Stormi’s face with his.

“At first I thought this was all [expletive], but you literally look like you can be the father of Stormi,” a netizen commented.

“You’re Kylie Jenner’s baby daddy,” insisted a fan. “How much do you think Kris paid him to keep his mouth shut?” wondered another.

While the Kardashian-Jenner clan has decided to keep quiet regarding the matter, Chung has had enough and decided to set the record straight.

He made his “first and last” post about the rumors on social media and said that insinuations about him being the real father of Stormi is “incredibly disrespectful.”

He asked the media to stop spinning any stories involving him and the Kardashian-Jenner family, since his involvement with them is “in strictly a professional capacity only.”