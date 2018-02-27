Meghan Markle may share some similarities with Wallis Simpson, like being an American divorcée who married into the Windsor family, but the actress will be much more suited to being a royal, according to Princess Diana’s biographer.

During an interview with Fox News, Andrew Morton, a British journalist, opened up his new biography, titled “Wallis In Love.” In the book, he claimed that the two-time divorcée had been in love not with Edward VII, who abdicated the English throne to marry her in 1936, but with her friend Herman Rogers.

Morton made several shocking revelations in the book, such as Simpson being “bitter” over not being queen and even flirting with Adolf Hitler, whom she and Edward met during a tour in Germany after his abdication. However, the journalist said during his interview that Markle will likely be different from Simpson as the actress seems to be more charitable.

“[Meghan Markle and Prince Harry] are marrying at St. George’s Chapel, the same place the body of Wallis was carried out in 1986 when she died. It’s a very, very significant moment. And it shows how divorce has changed over the last 80 years or so. [But] the huge difference is that Meghan Markle seems to have a sense of wanting to give back, whereas Wallis only ever wanted to take,” he told Fox News.

Morton also had one simple advice for Markle ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry in May 19.

"And I think the lesson Meghan should learn is don’t be like Wallis. Don’t spend hundreds of thousands on your clothes or jewelry and then do nothing other than sit around because people don’t appreciate that. People like to feel that the royal family live well, but at the same time give back,” he continued.

As for the upcoming royal wedding, Mel B may have just recently hinted at a Spice Girls reunion at Markle and Prince Harry’s big day. During Tuesday’s broadcast of “The Real,” she revealed that she and the rest of the Spice Girls had been invited to the nuptials.

While she didn’t outright confirm that the Spice Girls were performing, the hosts of “The Real” guessed that this could be a possiblity and Mel B didn’t deny it.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson