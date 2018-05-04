Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding is still a few weeks away and it appears the couple is still hammering out some important details ahead of their big day. The “Suits” actress, who is reportedly close to her small group of friends, has finally made a decision about her maid of honor.

Markle, whose engagement to Prince Harry was first announced on Nov. 27, 2017, has decided to skip the age-old wedding tradition of picking a maid of honor and has instead opted for simply having her closest girlfriends present for her special day.

A spokesperson for Kensington Palace revealed Markle didn’t want to single anyone out. “She has a very close-knit circle of friends and she didn’t want to choose one over another,” the spokesperson stated on Friday.

“All have been actively involved in helping her prepare for the day and will be there in the days beforehand. She’s very happy to have their support.”

Photo: Tolga Akmen - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Markle’s close circle reportedly includes college pal Lindsay Roth, longtime friend Jessica Mulroney, and “Quantico” actress Priyanka Chopra. While the 36-year-old will to be tended to by her closest friends rather than a maid an honor, onlookers can still expect to see a bridal party at the big event.

Instead of using her friends in the wedding, the actress’ bridesmaids will be of a much younger age group. Royal weddings typically consist of young bridesmaids and page boys.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who are children of Markle’s soon to be in-laws Kate Middleton and Prince William, are expected to have roles in her wedding.

Although Markle plans on skipping the maid of honor tradition, she will follow the superstition of the groom not seeing the bride in her wedding dress ahead of the ceremony.

Instead, the couple will spend the night before the wedding apart and Prince Harry won’t see Markle until she walks down the aisle. “That tradition is very important to them,” a palace spokesman said.

Markle and Prince Harry are scheduled to wed on Saturday, May 19 at St. George’s Chapel. Once the festivities are over, the couple will reportedly stay at Windsor Castle the night of their wedding.

Photo: Victoria Jones/AFP/Getty Images