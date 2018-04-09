While some of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding guests may have been struggling to buy the perfect gift ahead of the couple’s union, they can breathe a sigh of relief following major announcement about the special event.

On Monday, Kensington Palace revealed the bride and groom to be will not follow typical wedding traditions of sending out a gift registry to their guests. Instead, they will ask attendees to donate to charities in lieu of presents.

“Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle are incredibly grateful for the goodwill shown to them since the announcement of their engagement and are keen that as many people as possible benefit from this generosity of spirit,” the press release read.

“The couple have therefore asked that anyone who might wish to mark the occasion considers making a donation to charity, rather than sending a wedding gift.”

Markle and Prince Harry requested that guests donate to the following organizations: CHIVA (Children’s HIV Association), Crisis, the Myna Mahila Foundation, Scotty’s Little Soldiers, StreetGames, Surfers Against Sewage and The Wilderness Foundation UK.

According to the Palace, the couple doesn’t have any formal ties with the charities but chose the organizations that best represented their shared values.

“The couple have chosen charities which represent a range of issues that they are passionate about, including sport for social change, women’s empowerment, conservation, the environment, homelessness, HIV and the Armed Forces. Many of these are small charities, and the couple are pleased to be able to amplify and shine a light on their work,” the statement continued.

Prior to their announcement restricting wedding gifts, Markle’s “Suits” co-star Patrick Adams revealed he already picked out her wedding present. While attending the This Bar Saves Lives event in Los Angeles on Thursday, the USA star confessed he initially struggled to choose the perfect appliance to gift his former cast member with.

“We were trying to choose between like a blender or bread maker. You know something classy, like a good blender,” he told Entertainment Tonight while attending the event with wife Troian Bellisario.

“Like a Vitamix, yeah. She’s gonna need a Vitamix for sure,” he told cameras.

Even though Adams admitted he wasn’t sure if he would attend the royal wedding, he insisted he had every intention of gifting Markle with the handy appliance. “Whether I’m there or not, the Vitamix is going to the wedding,” he said at the time.

Now that the couple has announced they would rather have guests donate to charity, Adams may have to rethink his wedding gift plans.

Markle and Prince Harry will marry on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images