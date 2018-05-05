Prince Harry dated a handful of women before meeting Meghan Markle. But just after more than a year of being with the “Suits” star, he already decided to ask for her hand in marriage.

Richard Kay and Geoffrey Levy of the Daily Mail recently revealed why they think Prince Harry decided to settle down with Markle over the other women he also dated.

The royal correspondents for the publication were told by their source that Markle is trying to calm Prince Harry’s nerves as their wedding day approaches. The royal couple will tie the knot on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

“She’s telling him everything will be fine. She’s nervous too, but she’s brilliant at hiding it. It’s what he loves more than ever about her – that worldly composure and assurance. He knows he’s found someone whom he can rely [on],” the source said.

Kay and Levy also dished on how Markle has influenced Prince Harry in a lot of ways. The couple, who is currently residing in Nottingham Cottage, updated their interiors just before the royal wedding. Markle’s influence is everywhere in their home.

At the moment, Markle and Prince Harry are also doing everything without the help of the royal staff. They just ask assistance from the servants at the Clarence House every now and then. Instead of hiring royal staff to clean their home, the royal couple is relying on Mitie’s services.

Meanwhile, the correspondents also said that Prince Harry might have decided to wed Markle after almost two years because he felt that he already knows her well. Princess Diana previously claimed that her marriage to Prince Charles didn’t last because she barely knew him when they tied the knot.

Prince Harry might have dated his other girlfriends for longer periods of time, but the things they shared with each other may be nothing compared to what he experienced with Markle.

David Starkey, a constitutional historian, also said that Prince Harry and Markle is a perfect match. In “Prince Harry & Meghan: Truly, Madly, Deeply,” he elaborated, “Harry has got something of his mother’s talent, for rubbing along with very different people. I think that someone like Meghan, the fact that she is self-made, self-created… is an independent figure in society in her own right – they seem to me to be rather an evidently good match.”

