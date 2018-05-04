Meghan Markle will take over some of Princess Diana’s responsibilities after she marries Prince Harry.

Andrew Morton, a royal biographer, said Prince Harry’s fiancée will pick up the baton from Princess Diana because Markle’s age of 36 is the same as Princess Diana’s when she passed away in 1997.

But other than sharing the same age, the author of “Meghan: A Hollywood Princess,” said Markle and Princess Diana share the same passion for giving back and making a difference through their humanitarian work.

“What unites both of them is the desire in wanting to give back and make a difference. By the time they got into their 30s, Meghan and Diana are independent humanitarians with a vision… and also it strikes me that Diana died at 36 and Meghan’s coming into the family at 36. There’s a sense that Meghan is picking up the baton dropped by Diana,” he said.

Morton’s comments came just one day after Richard Kay, a royal commentator, said that Markle’s age is just right for Prince Harry. In the documentary “Harry & Meghan: A Very Modern Romance,” Kay said that Princess Diana’s and Sarah Ferguson's marriages failed because they were very young when they tied the knot.

“Over the years, others have married into the royal family – think of Diana Spencer, Sarah Ferguson – and they couldn’t cope with it. They found the expectation too high, too hard. Meghan is that much older, much more confident and more experienced and I think that gives her a very good chance of making a good shot at this,” he said (via the Daily Mail).

In related news, Morton was criticized last month for comparing Markle to Princess Diana. And he still does it until today. Rachelle Okin wondered how Morton could compare the two royals to each other when he has never met Markle in person.

“Kate is following in Diana’s footsteps far more. I don’t see Harry & Meghan growing old together,” she tweeted.

Twitter users also claimed that Morton is linking Markle to Princess Diana so he could make some money out of it. In his book, the royal biographer also said that Markle wants to become Princess Diana 2.0.

