Queen Elizabeth II recently gave Prince Harry and Meghan Markle consent to tie the knot. But the reason why it was necessary to do those was only explained recently.

Richard Fitzwilliams, a royal expert, recently said that the queen needed to give Prince Harry and Markle her approval before they could wed due to the 2013 Act.

The 2013 Act abolished the discrimination against marrying a Roman Catholic and removed the language pertaining to marrying a Papist. All these were done to modernize the monarchy.

Last month, the Kensington Palace released the Queen’s consent addressed to Prince Harry and Markle.

“I declare My Consent to a Contract of Matrimony between My Most Dearly Beloved Grandson Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales and Rachel Meghan Markle, which Consent I am causing to be signified under the Great Seal and to be entered in the Books of the Privy Council,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, Fitzwilliams said that Prince Harry and Markle would receive a gorgeously decorated instrument of Consent before their wedding next month. The same Consent was given to Prince William and Kate Middleton by the Queen during their nuptials in 2011.

“It was revealed shortly before William and Kate’s wedding and will likely be revealed just before Harry and Meghan’s,” he told Express.

In related news, Prince Harry and Markle made headlines on Sunday after they skipped the royal family’s Easter service. No reason has been revealed as to why they did not attend the celebration. Queen Elizabeth II was joined by Prince William and Middleton, as well as the other members of the royal family.

The 91-year-old monarch also gave an inspiring speech addressed to the air force, which was delivered by Adam Wood, on her behalf.

“The anniversary of the world’s first independent air force is of great significance, and it is fitting to pay tribute to the tenacity, skill, and sacrifice of men and women who have served within its ranks over the last century and who have defended our freedom gallantly,” Wood said (via The Guardian).

Photo: Niall Carson - Pool/Getty Images