Starting next month, users of the Twitter for Mac devices will no longer be able to use the app. The social networking company has apparently decided to terminate support for the app because of the poor user reception for it.

Twitter Support announced late last week the company’s decision to drop support for the Mac app after 30 days. At the time, it was also disclosed that the app was no longer available to download from the Mac App Store. “Starting today the Twitter for Mac app will no longer be available for download, and in 30 days will no longer be supported,” the announcement read.

The main reason for this shocking move was never disclosed. Twitter Support only stated, “We’re focusing our efforts on a great Twitter experience that’s consistent across platforms.” The company also advised Mac users to enjoy the full Twitter experience by using the web version.

Many Mac users have since expressed their disappointment over Twitter’s decision. “Unbelievable. Mac users want a native app, not a web interface. If you’re worried about consistency, update the app, don’t kill it,” one user opined. Many others shared the same sentiment and even went as far as claiming that the app provides better user experience than the web version.

According to MacRumors, Twitter may have chosen to end support for its Mac app because it never received a lot of attention from Mac users. The company actually worked on bringing new features to the app in the previous years, but even after the addition of new features, it still did not become a popular app among users. Before it was removed from the App Store, it only garnered 1 and a half stars out of five from users.

The news comes months after Twitter discontinued the Twitter for Apple Watch app last September without providing an official notice about it. Its statement to TechCrunch at the time also caused confusion since the company indicated that it is still committed to offering the best experience to users of Apple Watch and Apple’s other devices.

“We heard from people that notifications were the most helpful part of the Apple Watch Twitter experience. With this, we are focusing on supporting more robust, media-rich notifications. We are committed to providing the very best Twitter experience on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Apple Watch, and we’ll continue to iterate and improve our apps across all platforms,” the statement read.

Photo: Reuters/Kasper Pempei