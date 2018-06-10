Actor Vince Vaughn was arrested early Sunday morning. Authorities have confirmed that the actor is being charged with driving while under the influence and resisting arrest.

The “Wedding Crashers” actor was driving in Hermosa Beach, California, when he was stopped at a DUI checkpoint, the Manhattan Beach Police Department confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. Vaughn was arrested around 1 a.m. PDT.

According to TMZ, both Vaughn and the unidentified male passenger in his car initially refused to get out of the vehicle at the checkpoint. The passenger was also arrested and charged with obstructing an officer and public intoxication. They were both released on Sunday morning.

Vaughn’s representatives have not yet made a statement on the actor’s DUI arrest.

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Vaughn hasn’t made headlines for an arrest since 2001. He was in a bar brawl alongside actor Steve Buscemi and screenwriter Scott Rosenberg in Wilmington, North Carolina, where they were filming the John Travolta-starrer “Domestic Disturbance.”

The filmmakers had gotten into a fight with two local men at Firebelly Lounge. Buscemi was stabbed while Vaughn was maced, ABC News reported at the time. Charges against Vaughn were dropped.

Vaughn, whose career has spanned nearly 30 years, was last seen on the big screen in a prison flick. “Brawl in Cell Block 99,” released in 2017, is about a prisoner who must kill another inmate after a gang threatens his wife and baby.

Vaughn co-starred with Jennifer Carpenter and Don Johnson, both of whom are in his next flick, “Dragged Across Concrete.” Vaughn and Mel Gibson will star in the movie, due out later this year, as two cops who get suspended from the force and turn to a life of crime.