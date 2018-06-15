Hollywood marriages are hard to keep. Take the case of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, Chris Pratt and Anna Faris, Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux, and even Channing Tatum and Jena Dewan, who have one by one parted ways over the years.

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith have outlasted each and every one of these marriages, but they have also been plagued by many vicious split rumors.

When asked to talk about her “very unique partnership” with Will, Jada told Sway Calloway on Sway in the Morning on SiriusXM’s Shade 45 that they’re just never splitting up - ever.

“Here’s the thing about Will and I, it’s like, we are family, that’s never going down! It's just not! Ever!” Jada told Sway. “Yeah, because we are family—take out all that whole marriage, relationship, crap—at the end of the day, Will and I are family, I’m going to hold him down.”

She continued, “It doesn't matter, all that relationship and what people think, ideas of a husband and a partner and all that, man, whatever, at the end of the day, that’s a man that can rely on me for the rest of his life, period.”

Will and Jada tied the knot on New Year’s Eve in 1997 after a whirlwind romance. They soon welcomed their son, Jaden Smith, and daughter, Willow Smith. Will was previously married to Sheree Zampino, and they share a son, Trey Smith.

The Smiths’ kids grew up in fame, and while Jaden has embraced it, his sister had a tougher time adjusting. She earlier told Girl Gaze that her life is “absolutely terrible” because of the spotlight placed on their family.

“Growing up and trying to figure out your life … while people feel like they have some sort of entitlement to know what’s going on, is absolutely, excruciatingly terrible — and the only way to get over it, is to go into it,” she said. “You can’t change your face. You can’t change your parents. You can’t change any of those things.”

During the second episode of “Red Table Talk,” Willow also confessed to her mother that she considered taking her own life at one point.

“I would have to say … honestly I feel like I lost my sanity at one point,” she said. “It was after that whole ‘Whip My Hair’ thing and I just had stopped doing singing lessons and I was kind of like, just in this gray area of, ‘Who am I? Do I have a purpose? Is there anything, like, I can do besides this?’” Photo: Getty Images/Jason Merritt