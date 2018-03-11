Is Tiger Woods a contender for the 2018 Masters? You can bet on it.

In fact, Woods is a volatile wager.

Woods' Masters odds fluctuated at several Vegas sportsbooks on Sunday due to his improved play at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida. Westgate Las Vegas Superbook shifted Woods from 16/1 to 12/1 and then 10/1, with only Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas, both at 8/1, ahead of him on the betting board.

Sky Bet also has Woods at 10/1. But the site lists him second, trailing only Johnson at 8/1.

2018 Masters updated







D Johnson 8/1



J Thomas 8/1



T Woods 10/1



J Spieth 12/1



J Rahm 12/1



J Day 14/1



R McIlroy 16/1



P Mickelson 18/1



R Fowler 20/1



J Rose 20/1



B Watson 25/1



H Matsuyama 30/1



T Fleetwood 30/1



S Garcia 40/1



P Casey 40/1



M Leishman 40/1



A Noren 50/1



T Hatton 50/1 — Jeff Sherman (@golfodds) March 9, 2018

On Feb. 23, betting site OddsShark listed Woods at 20/1.

According to betting site Vegas Insider, Woods had the seventh-best odds of winning at Augusta. The site listed him at 25/1 odds.

Many of the familiar names are ahead of the Woods. Jordan Spieth, who won in 2015, is the favorite at 17/2, followed by Rory McIlroy (14/1) and defending champion Sergio Garcia (16/1). But Woods is ahead of 2013 champion Adam Scott (40/1).

Woods, 42, a four-time Masters champion, hasn't competed at Augusta since 2015 and last won the Masters in 2005. Despite his intermittent absences, Woods' PGA Tour comeback remains one of the biggest stories in golf.

The Masters begins on April 5.

Photo: Getty

Masters Betting Odds (According to Vegas Insider)

Jordan Spieth, 17/2

Rory McIlroy, 14/1

Sergio Garcia, 16/1

Justin Rose, 16/1

Henrik Stenson, 20/1

Paul Casey, 22/1

Tiger Woods, , 25/1

Tony Finau, 25/1

Adam Hadwin, 33/1

Gary Woodland, 33/1

Kevin Na, 40/1

Adam Scott, 40/1

Matthew Fitzpatrick, 40/1

Ryan Moore, 40/1

Webb Simpson, 40/1

Byeong-Hun An, 40/1

10 with 50/1 odds

10 with 66/1 odds