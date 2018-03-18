When Hulk and Black Widow were last together, it seemed like they were on the verge of a romance. They’ll reunite in April’s “Avengers: Infinity War,” but will their relationship blossom?

Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo teased that Bruce Banner won’t give up on the reformed assassin. “That doesn’t go away. Those things never do,” Ruffalo told Entertainment Tonight. “It’s requited or unrequited, but it never goes away. And so you’ll see more of that.”

Black Widow actress Scarlett Johansson might disagree, though. “I think Natasha’s not a particularly sentimental person,” she told Nerdist. “She understands that it’s been a period of time [since they’ve seen each other]. They both had their own experiences separate of one another, and will always have a shared experience with one another.”

“I think they both needed to see this sort of heroic decision the last time they saw one another, that they were going to sacrifice their own personal desire for the greater good — and that’s happened — and move on,” she added.

Photo: Marvel Studios

So Johansson thinks they’ve moved on, and Ruffalo thinks audiences will see more Hulk/Black Widow in the future. It sounds like Marvel is even keeping the longtime cast members in the dark about what’s to come.

Some fans are hoping that Black Widow will finally start a romance with Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan). The characters have quite a history in the comics, and the movies have confirmed that they met before Natasha was an Avenger. “He does have a storyline with Black Widow, I don’t care what anybody says,” Stan told audiences at Wizard World St. Louis last month.

The newest “Avengers: Infinity War” trailer showed the two sharing a scene where they’re driving with Wakandan troops, making fans wonder if this movie will drop any more hints about their history.

Photo: Marvel Studios

Not all of Black Widow’s relationships turn romantic. Captain America (Chris Evans) will remain her platonic friend in “Avengers: Infinity War.”

“It’s hard to say. I don’t think that romance has ever really been in the air for these two, it just doesn’t seem...sorry to disappoint,” Johansson told ET.

“No, I agree…I think in the last couple of years before we pick up in this film they’ve really kind of become this rock for one another, but I don’t know if it ever bleeds into a romance,” Evans added.

“Avengers: Infinity War” might keep the heroes too busy for romance. When Thanos’ (Josh Brolin) quest for the Infinity Stones leads him to Earth, the whole universe is at risk. The Avengers must team up with the Guardians of the Galaxy, Doctor Strange and Spider-Man to stop the purple alien from destroying humanity.

“Avengers: Infinity War” will be released April 27.