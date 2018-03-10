He may have proposed to her on "After the Final Rose," following hocked fans watching him reunite with her after he opted to end his engagement with Becca Kufrin. However, some of Lauren Burnham's fellow former contestants from "The Bachelor" don't think her new fiancé, Arie Luyendyk Jr., will be entirely trustworthy.

In an interview with Vulture, Bekah M and Kendall discussed how things ended on Arie's season and opened up about his behaviors when he reached out to Lauren again—while still engaged to Becca. Bekah in particular slammed him for his habits of allegedly privately messaging multiple women from his season as it aired, saying she isn't the only one he's tried getting back into contact with.

"Don't DM your ex! It's inappropriate, especially given the fact he got back with Lauren through DMs, Bekah said. "And I wasn't the only contestant he was DMing while the show was airing. It wasn't just me and Lauren, there were other women as well. C'mon, dude. You're 36, you know better. You're not oblivious and you know how relationships work."

"And ad the time he DM'ed me, it was close to the episode when I got sent home," she added. "it was us passionately making out and discussing our relationship. And this is the time when you're like, 'Thinking of you, hope you're doing well!' I guarantee Lauren didn't know he was messaging me. Lauren doesn't like me."

Kendall also discussed Arie's habit of still speaking to the other girls from the season, admitting she wasn't one of them, but stating that she also knew he was still talking to some of the other women besides his new fiancée.

"The fact that he switched to Lauren and was still talking to other girls, it's not great," she said, before adding "I don't want to name the other girls he's talking to. I don't know if they're continuing talking to him now, but before there were some."

However, while they do both have some harsh words for the man they formerly hoped to marry, they did reveal that while Lauren seemed to get a bad edit on the show and didn't seem to open up, neither one of them doubted that she went on the show for the right reasons.

"She showed a lot of emotion on camera that I didn't expect. But she was really guarded," Kendall said. "She doesn't seem like the kind of person that would want to have her love life on television. She was definitely there for love. She wasn't there to sell hair gummies on Instagram."