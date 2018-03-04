“The Bachelor” viewers will see some big drama come Monday’s conclusion of Season 22.

The finale installment will reportedly see Arie Luyendyk Jr. propose to one of his final two, only to dump his winner in favor of his runner-up, leaving his former fiancée the perfect candidate to be the next “The Bachelorette.”

For those who are not privy to spoilers, Arie is rumored to end up with Becca Kufrin, the 27-year-old publicist from Minneapolis, Minnesota, come Monday’s episode. However, after proposing marriage, he will end their relationship just a few weeks later and rekindle his flame with runner-up Lauren Burnham.

For weeks, “The Bachelor” has been teasing a dramatic finale. The extended Season 22 preview even features one woman crying while Arie plays with a ring. With all signs pointing to this heartbroken woman being Becca, it should come as no surprise that fans are already rallying behind her to be “The Bachelorette” Season 14 lead.

While ABC has yet to announce who their 2018 star will be, Reality Steve, who is known to spoil all things “Bachelor” and “Bachelorette,” has reported it seems clear she will be the selected by the network.

“…The only way she wouldn’t get the gig is if she didn’t want it,” the site recently shared. “Everything I’ve been told up to this point has led me to believe she wants it, they’ve talked to her, they’ve filmed in [Minnesota], and she will be the ‘Bachelorette.’ When they’re gonna make this announcement, I don’t know.”

While the names of other “Bachelor” stars this season, including standouts Tia and Bekah M., have been tossed around on social media by fans for the part, the blogger says they’re not going to get the spot over Becca K.

“I fully expect Becca to be the next ‘Bachelorette’ and filming begins in two weeks on schedule to where it normally begins filming. I even have some of the guys for you which I’ll be releasing as we get closer to the first night of filming.”

ABC has promised to reveal who the next “Bachelorette” will be during one of their two post Season 22 finale shows. Fans can tune in to the after shows on Monday at 10 p.m. and Tuesday at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.