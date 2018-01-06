Meghan Markle has recently relocated in London so she could be closer to her fiancé, Prince Harry. And it seems that she has adjusted well with her life in the country.

People recently compiled five reasons why Markle could fall in love with London, but will these be reasons be enough for the former actress to love London more than the United States?

According to the publication, yoga studios can be found everywhere in London, but Core Collective is located in Kensington. Jaime Tully, a yoga instructor for Core Collective told People, “I think she would absolutely love our power yoga class. You can get a little bit of sweat on, it’s dark, warm and you’re moving the entire time, moving with each breath and mentally, you really do find clarity.”

Other than practicing yoga, Markle also does other types of exercises. During her interview with Women’s Health, she said that she wants to go to the U.K. to workout with Russell Bateman. It seems that booking a session with Bateman will become so much easier now that she’s living in London.

Markle will also have access to top-quality wine while in London. There’s even a wine store close to the palace that sells her favorite wine, Tignanello.

Meanwhile, Markle is also very particular with the food she eats. London offers a wide range of selection when it comes to organic foods and green juices. Her favorite brand, Whole Foods, is just ten minutes away from Nottingham Cottage.

The “Horrible Bosses” star would also get to enjoy walks in the park with her dog, Guy. The Kensington Gardens is a public garden that Markle may visit while she is in London.

However, all of these things have also been enjoyed by Markle while she was living in the U.S. For instance, she has been practicing yoga and has been buying items from Whole Foods. The only difference is in London, she will be much closer to her fiancé.

Photo: Getty Images/Christopher Furlong