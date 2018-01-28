Meghan Markle may replace Kate Middleton at the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting in April.

Since Middleton is expected to give birth to her third child on the same month, she and Prince William may not be able to attend the CHOGM. According to Express, Markle may also wear a tiara for the first time ever at the event even though she is still not married to Prince Harry when the CHOGM takes place.

Markle is not yet allowed to wear a tiara, and she may only do so when she marries the prince, but there are always exceptions to the rule. A royal insider told the publication that all of the members of the royal family will have an important role to play at the CHOGM, and that includes Markle.

“A huge amount of planning has gone into making CHOGM a success and the members of the royal family will definitely have a role to play, and now he is engaged to Meghan Markle, CHOGM would provide the perfect opportunity for her to find out more about the Commonwealth,” the insider said.

Following their engagement announcement, Markle and Prince Harry spoke with BBC News for the first time as a couple. The “Suits” star said at that time that she wants to learn more about the Commonwealth.

With the upcoming CHOGM, Markle and Prince Harry may also be required to attend a banquet at the Buckingham Palace. They will also participate in a number of engagements at Windsor Castle and other venues. The CHOGM is a platform that is aimed at kick starting free trade discussions with non-European countries in preparation for Britain’s exit or Brexit on March 29.

In the past, not all 52 heads of state attended the CHOGM. But this year, there are predictions that the gathering will be the biggest in history. The Commonwealth is made up of 2.4 billion people, and it also includes countries such as Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and more.

