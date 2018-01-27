Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s matchmaker is living her life to the fullest!

Violet von Westenholz was recently seen partying with a small group of her friends after it was revealed that she was the one who introduced Markle and Prince Harry to each other. A photo of the 33-year-old fashion PR also shows hear wearing a tiny black dress.

Von Westenholz went out with two of her friends, Amanda Sheppard, 35, and India Langton, 33, to celebrate the latter’s birthday. A source recently told E! News that von Westenholz introduced Markle to Prince Harry after she heard that the prince is looking for a girlfriend. Markle and the fashion PR met during an event for Ralph Lauren a couple of years ago.

“Harry was really having a hard time finding anyone. It’s hard enough finding someone new to date. He can hardly go on Tinder or on a dating app like normal people, but to meet someone that you actually connect with, that was proving to be almost impossible,” the source said.

After meeting Markle in the London social scene, von Westenholz immediately knew that the former actress is the one that Prince Harry is looking for. After telling Prince Harry that she wants to introduce her to Markle, the prince admitted that she did not know who Markle was.

Following their engagement, Prince Harry and Markle sat down for their first interview and said that they were introduced to each other by a common friend. “It was definitely a set-up. It was a blind date. I didn’t know much about him and so the only thing I had asked her when she said she wanted to set us up was, I had one question, I said, ‘Was he nice?’” Markle said.

Prince Harry also shared his first reaction to meeting Markle during their blind date. “When I walked into that room and saw her and there she was sitting there, I was like, ‘Okay, well I’m going to have to really up my game here,” he recounted.

Less than two years later, Prince Harry and Markle announced their engagement to the world.

Photo: Geoff Pugh - WPA Pool/Getty Images