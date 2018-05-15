Meghan Markle’s wedding dress may feature a long train just like Princess Diana.

Tori Allen, a wedding dress expert, told Express that regardless if Markle’s gown will be designed by Ralph & Russo, Stella McCartney, or another designer, it will most definitely feature a long train.

“My prediction is a Ralph & Russo gown: my prediction is this gown is going to be lightly embroidered and beaded like almost a light, organic-looking lace because she liked that top of that other dress so much but I see it being all over the whole dress. Super long train, wispy long veil, and I hope she knocks my socks off,” Allen said.

The wedding dress expert added, “The bodice is lined and then the neck comes to more of a jewel neck because she does have to be covered getting married in the church. The train is from here to next week.”

In 1981, Princess Diana wore a staggering 25-feet train during her wedding to Prince Charles. The David and Elizabeth Emanuel dress also featured puffed sleeves.

Meanwhile, Ralph & Russo is the current favorite to design Markle’s wedding dress. But unfortunately for royal fans, details about her attire will only be unveiled on the day of her wedding to Prince Harry.

One of the store’s visitors claimed that she and her mom saw fabrics from the designer, and they are convinced they will be used for the dress.

“My mother and I were at Joel & Sons a few weeks ago and we spotted and took pictures of three rolls of silk labeled to be sent to Ralph & Russo. We believe these rolls of silk may have been brought to do the dress because one of the owners of Joel & Sons told us the designers tend to purchase fabric from them when it is for a specific reason, as opposed to when creating a collection,” the store visitor told Camilla Tominey, a royal expert for Express.

Bookies Ladbrokes is also convinced that Markle’s dress will be designed by Ralph & Russo. Recent odds gave the designer a 1/4 chance to design the gown. Erdem is at second place with 2/1 odds.

Photo: Getty Images/AFP