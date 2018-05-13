Meghan Markle’s wedding dress designer has not yet been revealed, but it is highly unlikely for David Emanuel to create her gown.

Clare Szabo, the owner and head of design of River Elliott Bridal, told Express that Markle won’t wear a wedding dress that will be designed by Princess Diana’s dressmaker.

“I think it will be important for Meghan to be presented as her own person. Although using Emanuel would be a fitting tribute, I believe Meghan and Harry will be choosing unexpected, less traditional choices for the royal wedding,” Szabo told Express.

The owner of the bridal company also said that she thinks Markle will go for an American designer for her wedding gown.

“With Vera Wang confirming she is not designing, perhaps a hot favorite would be Oscar de la Renta owing to its incredible fashion legacy at the helm of the late designer,” Szabo said.

However, there are also some predictions suggesting Markle’s bridal gown will be created by Ralph & Russo. The British design house was favored by bookies after Markle wore a black tulle dress from the brand’s Autumn/Winter 2016/2017 collection for her engagement pictorial with Prince Harry in November, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Meanwhile, Szabo is not also ruling out the possibility of Markle wearing a Stella McCartney creation on May 19.

“Whether it’s Stella McCartney or the recent rumored Ralph & Russo, Meghan’s wedding dress will be individual to her and not feature echoes of either Princess Diana or the Duchess of Cambridge. She will fall somewhere between the two with a modern wedding dress that keeps her look young yet classically feminine, perhaps with a nod to the style of a Hollywood icon, such as Audrey Hepburn. This would symbolize the bridge between Hollywood actress and newfound British royalty,” she said.

Markle’s wedding dress designer will only be revealed on her wedding day.