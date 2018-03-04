Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may receive a grand gift from Queen Elizabeth II.

The monarch may give Prince Harry and Markle their own stately home considering that the queen has gifted Prince William and Kate Middleton one. However, the discretion is up to Her Majesty.

"Her Majesty gifted William and Kate Anmer Hall," royal expert and DailyBreak managing editor Kelly Lynch said. "I'm not certain how many other homes are on the Sandringham Estate but I wouldn't be surprised if one was gifted to Harry and Meghan. Especially given the fact that the royals spend Christmas at Sandringham."

According to Lynch, Prince Harry and Prince William are very close. Thus, it will not be surprising if the two Dukes opt to live next to each other and have their children grow up together.

Lynch also added that it's possible that the queen would give the couple a home in Windsor as it's where Prince Harry and Markle would tie the knot. "I wouldn't rule out any available homes in Windsor, as that will be where Harry and Meghan will wed," she said.

In related news, earlier reports suggested that Prince Harry and Markle may opt to live in the rolling Cotswolds Hills. The Duke and the "Remember Me" actress were reportedly looking for high-end properties in the area.

"He is searching for a new home in the area," Prince Harry's friend revealed. "Before Meghan, he was vaguely looking in Norfolk but didn't find what he wanted. Now, with her input, he's renewed his search."

Prince Harry has spent the majority of his life in Cotswold because his parents, Prince Charles and Princess Diana, own a 150-acre property in Highgrove. It's where the family used to spend their weekends. Thus, it would not be surprising if Prince Harry feels at home in the area.

"He's lived in the Cotswolds all his life and often returns to visit his father. After his mother died, it became a place of sanctuary. When the boys entered their teens, Charles bought several homes in the area, thinking they might want one in the future," one local resident said.

Prince Harry and Markle are tying the knot at St. George Chapel in Windsor Castle on May 19. The ceremony will begin 12 p.m. UK time (7 a.m. EST). The newlyweds will then proceed with a carriage procession an hour after.

Photo: Getty Images/Ben Birchall