Queen Elizabeth II is expected to give Prince Harry and Meghan Markle a lavish property as her wedding gift to the newlyweds.

Duncan Larcombe, a royal biographer, told Express, “The Queen has a habit of giving property. So there’s every chance that Harry and Meghan might find themselves proud owners of a nice property outside of London.”

But Queen Elizabeth II’s other grandchild, Princess Eugenie, will also be getting married to Jack Brooksbank on Oct. 12. Royal fans couldn’t help but wonder whether or not the monarch will also be as generous to Princess Eugenie and she would be to Prince Harry.

James Brookes, the director of broadcasting and communications at Royal Central, said, “It would surprise me if the Queen doesn’t gift her and Jack something. Although I don’t think it’ll be as grand as say York Cottage or Anmer Hall when the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge married.”

Brookes also explained why he thinks Princess Eugenie’s gift from the Queen won’t be as lavish as Prince Harry’s.

“We’ve got to remember that William and Kate and Harry and Meghan are considered ‘working royals.’ That is, they carry out engagements on behalf of the Queen. The Queen’s gifting of these grand houses and estates, while obviously a nice gesture for the wedding, is also likely a thank-you for the work they do on her behalf. It is seen as recognition that they might need somewhere to escape from the hustle and bustle of London,” he said.

On the contrary, Princess Eugenie doesn’t carry out official engagements on behalf of the royal family. Rather, she is solely focused on her personal career. If she will receive a gift from her grandmother, it would just be as a wedding gift and nothing else.

“Eugenie and Princess Beatrice aren’t working royals, and that’s unlikely to change when Eugenie marries, so there’s less reason for such a grand wedding gift,” he said.

Queen Elizabeth’s York Cottage is located in her Norfolk estate, which is about 110 miles north of Kensington Palace. Prince Harry and Markle are currently residing in the palace.

Photo: Getty Images/Jeff J Mitchell