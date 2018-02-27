Reboots are all the rage right now, but the goal of these new iterations isn’t always to exactly copy the original. Usually, they try to switch up locations, ethnicities, plot points, time periods and genders. The latest news of a possible “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” reboot shows the series might be looking into switching up that last one on the list.

Recently, the company that owns the “Fresh Prince” rights has applied to have the trademarks for “Fresh Princess” as a TV show, as well as to have the title for other media platforms, according to TMZ.

While the company behind all of this hasn’t shared information yet on what exactly they plan to do with “Fresh Princess,” it seems like they are looking to reboot the original series, but with a female lead. With this possible new show, they’re looking to build an entire brand around it, filing trademark applications to use the title on merchandise, like clothing and backpacks, as well.

Photo: NBC

While this is the first real hint fans have gotten about the possibility of a reboot, it’s far from the first time that the idea has crossed people’s minds. Just recently, the original series’ star, Will Smith, was asked on “The Graham Norton Show” if he would want to do a reboot or revival.

“Man, I’d have to be Uncle Phil in that one now, I’m nearly 50,” Smith responded.

If “Fresh Princess” does end up getting made, it would make sense to have Smith play Uncle Phil while a fresh female face played the new lead character. But, this isn’t the only idea for the show going around.

In January, Smith shared a couple drawings to his Instagram of “Fresh Prince” characters, done by Howard Russell.

“Now THIS is what’s up,” Smith captioned the pieces of artwork. “I had to post this hot piece by @thesketchlab. Never thought about FP in terms of animation.”

Smith’s post sparked speculation that a “Fresh Prince” animated series could be in the works, especially since the company that owns the show’s rights applied for new merchandise trademarks for the series, including ones for games and toys.

There’s no word yet on if Smith would be involved in the potential female-centric series should it move forward.