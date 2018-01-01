President Donald Trump took to Twitter on New Year’s Day questioning the financial aid given to Pakistan by the U.S., while "they give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more.”

“The US has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies and deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools,” Trump tweeted. “They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more.”

Though the U.S. administration has not made any official statement regarding the fate of financial aid to Pakistan, Trump's statement on Twitter was preceded by recent hints that unless Islamabad decides to take some action to counter terrorism, the Trump regime plans to withhold the aid.

The administration Friday announced it will deny Pakistan military aid amounting to $255 million as it expects Islamabad to take decisive action “against terrorists and militants on its soil”.

“The United States does not plan to spend the $255 million in FY 2016 in Foreign Military Financing for Pakistan at this time,” a spokesperson of the President’s National Security Council said in a statement to Hindustan Times.

“The President has made clear that the United States expects Pakistan to take decisive action against terrorists and militants on its soil, and that Pakistan’s actions in support of the South Asia Strategy will ultimately determine the trajectory of our relationship, including future security assistance. The Administration continues to review Pakistan’s level of cooperation.”

However, Pakistan has repeatedly denied allegations from the U.S. which suggests that it deliberately provides shelter for terrorists.

According to Geo TV, in a news conference Thursday, Pakistani Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Asif Ghaffor said: “We have been saying that Pakistan has fought twice an imposed and imported war inside Pakistan. We have sacrificed a lot. We have paid a huge price both in blood and treasure. We have done enough and we cannot do any more for anyone. Whatever we are doing and shall, will only be done for Pakistan.”

Ghaffor further added that the U.S. had no rights to hold back the promised aid due to unproven allegations since the Coalition Support Fund is reimbursement of money spent for operations in support of the coalition for regional peace. “Had we not supported, al-Qaeda would not have been defeated," the ISPR chief stated.

The $255 million amount is left over from the $1.1 billion aid that Pakistan was supposed to receive from the U.S. in 2016, which also includes non-military expenses.

