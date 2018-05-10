Former heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko believes the increasing number of drug scandals in boxing is betraying the basic philosophy of sports.

Klitschko (64-5) was the kingpin of the heavyweight division for nearly a decade until he suffered his first defeat in 11 years at the hands of Tyson Fury in November 2015.

With Fury vacating his belts a year later, Klitschko challenged Anthony Joshua for the World Boxing Association, International Boxing Federation and International Boxing Organization titles in April 2017 as the two fought an epic battle before it the latter came out on top, winning via knockout in the 11th round.

Klitschko would retire afterward, ending one of the most illustrious careers of all time while he was also a true ambassador for boxing throughout his reign. However, the Ukrainian is not pleased with the recent drug scandals that are plaguing the sport.

Cuban heavyweight Luis Ortiz failed a drug test in September before his fight with Deontay Wilder and was fined $25,000 despite being a repeat offender. Another prominent heavyweight Alexander Povetkin was hit with a lifetime ban by the World Boxing Council for two failed drug tests in 2016 only to be reinstated nine months later in December.

The most recent and high-profile drug scandal involves Canelo Alvarez after he failed two tests for clenbuterol in February, resulting in his highly-anticipated rematch with Gennady Golovkin being called off and a six-month suspension.

The Mexican could return to run things back with Golovkin in September; however, a refusal to do regular drug testing under the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association may be a factor in the rematch not happening, according to the latter.

Klitschko believes doping has no place in boxing, especially as compared to other sports, the physical nature of the sport could place a risk on an opponent's life, while adding athletes in every sport should be tested.

Photo: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP/Getty Images

"Well, there is a lot of smoke and obviously the fire is there. When you see it so constantly and on such a huge scale, systematically, it's definitely betraying the philosophy of sport," Klitschko told Deutsche Welle.

"Sport is about competing against each other and may the best man win. Athlete to an athlete, boxing is one of the most honest sports because there are no teams. OK, the fighters have their teams but they're outside of the ring. Inside the ring, it's just two gentlemen testing their abilities against each other and the one who fights better will eliminate his opponent and win. But if you've doped and I've not, then it's basically cheating. And you're cheating your fans."

"In some sports, it's simply about running faster, so if you dope, you'll win. But in boxing, it's about eliminating the other person physically. There have been deaths in boxing throughout history and if that were to happen because one fighter has doped, there are no excuses. World Anti Doping Agency has taken millions of samples down the years, collecting and freezing them and always improving their system. It's important that all athletes are tested."