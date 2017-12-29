A woman from a small town in northern Israel was charged with approximately $5200 fine after she criticized a pizza she purchased from a local pizzeria six months ago. The woman, whose identity has not been disclosed, described the pizza as “yuck” in a Facebook post.

According to a report in Times of Israel, the Nazareth Magistrate’s Court found that the woman’s act of criticizing the food had caused damage to the pizza outlet. Apart from affecting the name and fame of the food joint, it also led to the business downfall of the pizza outlet owner.

The report also stated that the pizzeria owner had to shut down his business and bear heavy financial losses due to the negative publicity he garnered with the woman's Facebook post.

According to the report, the woman had visited the pizzeria six months ago and had placed an order for a pizza pie worth $14. However, her order was not delivered on time and the pizza was soggy, which annoyed her.

Upon complaining to the outlet's owner, he told her that the pizza was moist due to the tomatoes in it. The woman then angrily told the pizzeria owner that she would never purchase a pizza from his outlet ever again.

However, the pizzeria owner had a different story to tell. According to the report, the owner of the outlet said: “I made sure to give her eight toppings and tomatoes as she had requested. I decided to compensate her so that she would be satisfied.”

“I told her I’d make her a new pizza and she could come and get it. She asked me to send it to her. I said if she came I would give her another pizza or refund her money.”

The woman, however, refused to listen to the pizzeria owner. Instead, she posted an image of the pizza on the social media channel and wrote that it was not worth eating, the onions were not peeled properly, and there was also a hair on the olives. In the end of her description she wrote “yuck” with a hashtag.

The pizzeria owner sued the woman for approximately $28800 but the judge ordered the woman to pay approximately $5,200 which include the cost incurred in the court.