A Missouri woman aboard Alaska Airlines Flight 478 from Seattle to Kansas City died as a result of a medical emergency Tuesday, authorities said.

The woman, identified as 59-year-old Anna Lively from Humansville, Missouri, reportedly had a medical crisis while she was onboard and was not able to be resuscitated.

According to a report in Fox 4 Kansas City, the flight arrived at Kansas City International Airport on Tuesday afternoon. The City Police Department confirmed Lively was dead long before emergency personnel responded to the scene, adding that the woman appeared to be undergoing cardiac arrest mid-flight.

Other passengers on the plane were held for about two hours after it landed, however, they told news outlets that the long wait was understandable in the circumstances.

One of the passengers, Jan Andrews, said, “I’m just really sorry for the family of this lady.”

Police believe there was no foul play involved in the death of the lady but an autopsy would still be performed in order to know the exact cause of death. Alaska Airlines is yet to release a statement or post a notification regarding any delays or cancellations owing to the tragedy.

In a different incident from last week, a Southwest Airlines flight (1380) blew an engine on its way to Dallas, Texas, resulting in the death of one passenger and injuring seven others.

Reports state that the pilot was able to make an emergency landing of the plane and save many lives. The victim was identified as 43-year-old Jennifer Riordan, from Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Reports state that Riordan was sitting on the left side of the plane when something heavy flew into the window on her side after the engine exploded, leaving a large hole near her. While fellow passengers accomplished the task of not letting her get sucked in, Riordan died of her injuries.

The Southwest Airlines released the following statement after the tragedy.

“We are deeply saddened to confirm that there is one fatality resulting from this accident. The entire Southwest Airlines Family is devastated and extends its deepest heartfelt sympathy to the customers, employees, family members, and loved ones affected by this tragic event. We have activated our emergency response team and are deploying every resource to support those affected by this tragedy."

In another incident in 2016, the parents and husband of a 25-year-old woman from Midlands, England, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against American Airlines.

Reports state that Brittany Oswell and her husband Cory were on American Airlines Flight No. AA102 from Honolulu to Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, on April 15, 2016, when she started to feel dizzy and disoriented.

A few hours later Oswell’s condition went from bad to worse as she vomited and defecated all over herself. A doctor present on the plane at the time asked the flight attendant to inform the flight crew that the plane needs to be diverted to the nearest airport.

However, no such attempts were reportedly made and the plane continued on to Dallas-Fort Worth airport which was approximately 90 minutes away. Oswell stopped breathing and her pulse stopped on the flight. On April 18, 2016, the doctor diagnosed Brittany with no brain activity; she was removed from life support and declared dead.