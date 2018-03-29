Who could ever forget Pedro Pascal’s character Oberyn Martell in “Game of Thrones” as his head was being crushed by his mighty opponent, The Mountain?

But despite the strength of The Mountain, Pascal will soon find out that he is no match for Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) now that he has joined the cast of “Wonder Woman 2.” According to Entertainment Weekly, Pascal will be playing a key role in the sequel. However, details have yet to surface about the character he will be playing. Will he be on the heroine’s side? Or will he be going against her?

Another newbie in the franchise is Kristen Wiig, who will be playing the villain, Cheetah. Her addition was announced by director Patty Jenkins, who appeared over the moon to get the comedic actress on board.

Wiig’s villain, Cheetah, was first introduced by “Wonder Woman” creator William Moulton Marston. She first made an appearance in “Wonder Woman No. 6” in 1943, according to The Hollywood Reporter. However, the most popular version of the character was created by writer Len Wein and artist George Perez, who introduced her in 1987 as Dr. Barbara Ann Minerva.

It has yet to be confirmed which version of the villain will be used in the sequel, but Gadot is nonetheless excited to be working with Wiig. She even gave a shoutout to the actress on Twitter.

Most superheroes on the big screen are male, so Gadot is proud to present a heroine that even the men can look up to. Oftentimes, women are portrayed as weak characters who are in need of rescuing, so Gadot is proud to play a character who has “no awareness of social roles” and “no gender boundaries.”

“We have seen so many male-driven stories, so the more strong, female narratives we have, the better,” she told the New York Times. “I’m sure the movie will inspire girls, but you can’t empower women without empowering men, too. I hope Wonder Woman will be an icon for them, too.”

"Wonder Woman 2" has been slated for release on Nov. 1, 2019.