Apple is gearing up for this year’s Worldwide Developers Conference. Ahead of the big event, the tech giant sent out press invitations, revealing all the important details about WWDC 2018.

Apple released its press invites on Tuesday. The invitation revealed that the WWDC 2018 keynote address will take place at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California on June 4 at 10 a.m. PT.

Tim Cook’s company did not hint at what’s about to happen at the event, but the annual conference is usually the venue for Apple to unveil its next-generation versions of iOS, macOS, tvOS and watchOS, as pointed out by AppleInsider.

Cook and marketing head Phil Schiller along with key development staff typically take the center stage at the event to introduce the new features and changes on the yearly software updates. This year, everyone’s anticipating the new features that will be introduced with iOS 12.

WWDC 2018 is not just a one-day affair. After the keynote address on Monday, Apple will host over 100 technical and design-focused sessions through June 8. Apple engineers are the ones to take charge of the sessions that include hands-on guidance to developers on how to use new features.

Apart from software updates, Apple could also introduce new hardware products at WWDC 2018. Rumors claim that Apple could showcase new iPad Pro models, a new iPhone SE and several Mac upgrades at the event. Apple hasn’t confirmed anything though, so there are multiple possibilities, according to MacRumors.

Other hardware products that could join the mix are the AirPower and new AirPods charging case. Apple has promised to launch its AirPower charging mat to consumers, but it didn’t say when. There are also sources claiming Apple has a new wireless charging case for the AirPods. These two products could be introduced at WWDC or sometime after the event.

There are also reports claiming that Apple is working on a low-cost HomePod. Earlier this week, a new report from China stated that Apple could sell the toned-down smart speaker under the Beats brand. Whether this is true or not will be answered at the conference.

Apple has created a new events page for WWDC 2018 on its main website. This means the keynote event will be live streamed through the Apple website, the WWDC app and the events app of Apple TV.

