WrestleMania 34 will undoubtedly go down as WWE’s biggest show of 2018. It’s hard to top Ronda Rousey’s in-ring debut, Daniel Bryan’s in-ring return and a dream match between The Undertaker and John Cena.

But Friday’s Greatest Royal Rumble event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia won’t take much of a backseat.

The event could end up being as long as WrestleMania 34. The kickoff show starts at 11 p.m. EDT, while the pay-per-view ($54.99) officially begins at noon EDT and could last six hours. WWE’s Greatest Royal Rumble will be broadcast on the WWE Network, which costs $9.99 per month but if free for 30 days for new subscribers.

Seven championship matches are scheduled for Friday, including a rematch for the WWE Universal Championship between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. AJ Styles will, once again, put his WWE Championship on the line against Shinsuke Nakamura.

The non-title matches will draw plenty of interest. John Cena is set to face Triple H. The Undertaker will take on Rusev in a Casket Match.

Then, of course, there is the match after which the event was named. The Greatest Royal Rumble will feature 50 wrestlers in a battle royal.

Seth Rollins Cesaro WWE Seth Rollins (L) and Cesaro (R), pictured posing before the WWE show at the Zenith Arena on May 9, 2017 in Lille, will compete in title matches at the Greatest Royal Rumble. Photo: PHILIPPE HUGUEN/AFP/Getty Images

Below are odds for most of the matches Friday in Saudi Arabia, via BetDSI Sportsbook.

Greatest Royal Rumble 

Daniel Bryan +400, Braun Strowman +450, Bobby Lashley +500, Samoa Joe +700, Big Cass +800, Chris Jericho +850, Baron Corbin +900, Elias +1200, Dean Ambrose +1500, Rey Mysterio +1750, Randy Orton +1900, Finn Balor +2000, Jinder Mahal +2000, Rusev +2200, Sami Zayn +2500, Kevin Owens +3000, Dolph Ziggler +3000, A.J. Styles +3500, Shinsuke Nakamura +3500, Jeff Hardy +4500, Kane +4500, Brock Lesnar +5000, Roman Reigns +5000, Andrade Almas +6000, Big Show +6500, Bobby Roode +7500, Bray Wyatt +7500, The Miz +10000, Batista +10000, Field (Any Other Wrestler) +5000

Universal Championship Match

Roman Reigns -190, Brock Lesnar +155

United States Championship Match

Jeff Hardy -200, Jinder Mahal +175

WWE Championship Match

A.J. Styles -180, Shinsuke Nakamura +150

Singles Match

The Undertaker -480, Rusev +350

Singles Match

John Cena -180, Triple H +150

Raw Tag Team Championship Match

Matt Hardy/Bray Wyatt -360, Cesaro/Sheamus +300

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match

The Bludgeon Brothers -400, The Usos +325

 