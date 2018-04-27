WrestleMania 34 will undoubtedly go down as WWE’s biggest show of 2018. It’s hard to top Ronda Rousey’s in-ring debut, Daniel Bryan’s in-ring return and a dream match between The Undertaker and John Cena.

But Friday’s Greatest Royal Rumble event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia won’t take much of a backseat.

The event could end up being as long as WrestleMania 34. The kickoff show starts at 11 p.m. EDT, while the pay-per-view ($54.99) officially begins at noon EDT and could last six hours. WWE’s Greatest Royal Rumble will be broadcast on the WWE Network, which costs $9.99 per month but if free for 30 days for new subscribers.

Seven championship matches are scheduled for Friday, including a rematch for the WWE Universal Championship between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. AJ Styles will, once again, put his WWE Championship on the line against Shinsuke Nakamura.

The non-title matches will draw plenty of interest. John Cena is set to face Triple H. The Undertaker will take on Rusev in a Casket Match.

Then, of course, there is the match after which the event was named. The Greatest Royal Rumble will feature 50 wrestlers in a battle royal.

Photo: PHILIPPE HUGUEN/AFP/Getty Images

Below are odds for most of the matches Friday in Saudi Arabia, via BetDSI Sportsbook.

Greatest Royal Rumble

Daniel Bryan +400, Braun Strowman +450, Bobby Lashley +500, Samoa Joe +700, Big Cass +800, Chris Jericho +850, Baron Corbin +900, Elias +1200, Dean Ambrose +1500, Rey Mysterio +1750, Randy Orton +1900, Finn Balor +2000, Jinder Mahal +2000, Rusev +2200, Sami Zayn +2500, Kevin Owens +3000, Dolph Ziggler +3000, A.J. Styles +3500, Shinsuke Nakamura +3500, Jeff Hardy +4500, Kane +4500, Brock Lesnar +5000, Roman Reigns +5000, Andrade Almas +6000, Big Show +6500, Bobby Roode +7500, Bray Wyatt +7500, The Miz +10000, Batista +10000, Field (Any Other Wrestler) +5000

Universal Championship Match

Roman Reigns -190, Brock Lesnar +155

United States Championship Match

Jeff Hardy -200, Jinder Mahal +175

WWE Championship Match

A.J. Styles -180, Shinsuke Nakamura +150

Singles Match

The Undertaker -480, Rusev +350

Singles Match

John Cena -180, Triple H +150

Raw Tag Team Championship Match

Matt Hardy/Bray Wyatt -360, Cesaro/Sheamus +300

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match

The Bludgeon Brothers -400, The Usos +325