Xiaomi not only revealed the Mi 8 smartphone, but it also launched its new fitness tracker earlier today. The Xiaomi Mi Band 3 comes with a lot of upgrades, like 20 days of battery life, and it only costs around $30.

The brand new fitness tracker looks very similar to the Mi Band 2, but it comes with new features and better specs. The Xiaomi Mi Band 3 comes with 0.78" OLED display with a 128 x 80 resolution, which is a bit larger than the Mi Band 2's resolution. The tracker comes with a 110 mAh battery, which is twice as large as what’s inside the Mi Band 2. Xiaomi says that the Mi Band 3 can last for 20 days between charges.

Although the Mi Band 3 looks a lot like its predecessor, Xiaomi says that it changed the design of the device to make it more comfortable and secure to wear on people’s wrists. The new design also allows the Mi Band 3 to be water resistant up to 50 meters. This makes it possible for users to wear the fitness tracker when they’re swimming.

The Mi Band 3 is able to connect to smartphones through Bluetooth 4.2 LE, which should mean faster connectivity and data transfers. The device will have to sync with the Xiaomi Mi Fit app, which is available for both Android and iOS devices. Data collected by the app can be exported to other services as well, according to TechCrunch.

Like its predecessor, the Xiaomi Mi Band 3 does all of the same fitness tracking features for activities like running, counting steps and measuring heart rate. Xiaomi says that the device will also be able to provide sports data in real time. The device can also alert users with notifications for messages and incoming calls, as well as provide weather forecasts. Users will also be able to answer calls through the Mi Band 3. The Mi Band 3 also has NFC chip inside of it, and it will allow users to pay wirelessly, according to GSM Arena.

The Xiaomi Mi Band 3 only lacks one feature: GPS. This means that the device won’t be able to help users track their runs on other apps. The Mi Band 3 will be available in China first in red, black and blue color straps, and will only cost 169 yuan (around US$30). With that kind of price, then the lack of GPS may not be such a big deal to a lot of users.

