Samsung rolled out a new software update for its Gear S3 smartwatches. The update adds a new feature to the timepieces, enabling users to answer calls just by rotating their bezels.

On Wednesday, IoT Gadgets reported about the new software update for both the Gear S3 Frontier and the Gear S3 Classic smartwatches. The update versions for the two are R770XXU2CRE3 and R760XXU2CRE3, respectively. The update is clocking in at 13.65MB, and it is being delivered to devices Over the Air (OTA).

In the notification shared by the tech news site, it is revealed that the latest update for Samsung’s smartwatches improves the Visual Accessibility Feature and adds a feature that allows users to answer calls just by rotating the bezels of the Gear-branded timepieces.

Sammobile has also learned of the update, and it reports that the rotating bezel’s new feature can only be used through a specific manner. The bezel should be rotated clockwise a couple of times to answer a call, and the feature is enabled by default upon the installation of the latest update.

For users who want to manually download and install the latest Tizen OS version, they first need to launch the Samsung Gear application. After which, they should tap Update Gear Software and select Download Updates Manually. From there, all they need to do is to follow the instructions on downloading and installing software updates.

Samsung has issued a warning to Gear smartwatch owners when it comes to installing the latest update. They can’t use their Gear smartwatch while installing the update and their Gear settings may revert to their defaults. The latter implies that users would need to reconfigure their smartwatch once the update has been installed. Samsung is also urging Gear owners to back up their data before installing the update.

Samsung has just started rolling out the update, so device owners who have yet to receive a notification about it should wait a little bit longer. The update is expected to completely arrive to all users in the next couple of days.

Meanwhile, there are reports claiming that Samsung could be developing a smartwatch running Wear OS by Google (formerly called Android Wear). The reports maintain that the South Korean company is not ditching its own Tizen OS for Wear OS. Instead, the tech giant is believed to be developing two smartwatches with different operating systems.

Photo: Reuters/Kim Hong-Ji