The Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S has been rumored for some time now and it looks like a solid piece of evidence has confirmed the device’s existence. Firmware files have confirmed that the Mi Mix 2S does exist and it has also given fans some information on the handset’s specs.

The firmware files for the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S were first outed by the XDA Developers website. The site was able to corroborate some of the rumored specifications for the upcoming Xiaomi phone and it also confirmed that the firmware files are authentic.

The firmware files revelaed the the codename of the Mi Mix 2S is “polaris” and that it will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor. This is the same system-on-chip (SoC) that’s expected to be powering Samsung’s Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus. The Mi Mix 2S will also have a 3,400mAh battery.

The Mi Mix 2S will have an 18:9 aspect ratio display with a full HD+ screen resolution of 2,160 x 1,080. XDA was able to determine the screen resolution based on the “polaris” wallpaper that it was able to obtain from the firmware files. On the software side of things, the device will run Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box. This will be good news to a lot of people since this also means that the phone will be able to support Project Treble, which ensures timely software updates.

It was previously rumored that the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S will have a camera that will support some AI features. XDA was able to find evidence of this by decompiling the stock MIUI camera app. The site was able to discover support for “scene recognition,” which is similar to the Huawei Mate 10’s AI Object and Scene Recognition tech.

IBTimes previously reported that the Mi Mix 2S will have a Sony IMX363 camera sensor. XDA can’t 100 percent confirm the inclusion of that sensor, but the site was able to find binaries related to that specific sensor embedded in the vendor partition in the firmware files. Some of the other features that XDA discovered in the firmware files include dual-SIM support, an IR blaster and an LED light for notifications.

Xiaomi hasn’t officially announced the Mi Mix 2S yet, but it’s being speculated that it may make its first official appearance later this month during Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 in Barcelona.

