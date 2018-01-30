Xiaomi was originally expected to announce the Mi Mix 7 during Mobile World Congress 2018 next month, but it looks like that may not be the case after all. A new rumor suggests that Xiaomi will unveil the successor to the Mi Mix 2 before MWC 2018 and that new device will be called the Mi Mix 2S.

Over the weekend, it was reported that a high-ranking Xiaomi employee stated that the company won’t make any major announcements during MWC 2018. This means that the Mi 7 or the Mi Max 3 won’t be announced during the event. However, a tipster from China followed up on the report by claiming that Xiaomi will announce the Mi Mix 2S, as first reported by GizmoChina.

This may come as a surprise to a lot of people since Xiaomi only released the Mi Mix 2 back in October. That said, rumors of a Mi Mix 3 did pop up in December when an alleged back panel for the phone leaked online showing a vertical cutout for its dual cameras.

Now it seems like the device will actually be called the Mi Mix 2S and it may be announced sometime before MWC 2018 kicks off on Feb. 26. The Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S may also be showcased during MWC 2018 and could go on sale in March.

“The news from the supply chain that Xiaomi is preparing Mix 2S may even be released ahead of schedule at MWC,” a technology analyst said on the Chinese social media site Weibo.

The Mi Mix 2S won’t be too different from the original Mi Mix 2, but it will feature some improvements. The device is rumored to arrive with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor, the same processor that’s expected to power the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+. If the Mi Mix 2S is announced before the Galaxy S9, it may become the very first 2018 Android phone to debut with Snapdragon 845 inside, as pointed out by GSM Arena.

Like its predecessor, the Mi Mix 2S is expected to have an edge-to-edge display with a bezel-less design. Also, if the leaked back panel from December is real, the device could also feature dual cameras on its back. Dual cameras or not, the Mi Mix 2S will still deliver on improved camera performance since it’s expected to be rocking the new Sony IMX363 camera sensor, according to Phone Arena.

There are currently no other leaks related to the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S, which is certainly odd considering that it’s already very close to its alleged launch. These are just rumors after all, so it’s best just to remain skeptical and manage expectations.

Photo: REUTERS/Stringer