Rumors and leaks about the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S have been spreading like wildfire in the last couple of weeks, but it looks like the upcoming phone has already appeared online. A new leaked video allegedly shows the new Mi MiX 2S and it looks like it has a notch at the corner of its display.

The leaked hands-on video of the Mi Mix 2S was first shared on the Chinese social network Weibo and has already reached YouTube thanks to /Leaks. The short video shows a user opening an app on the phone and scrolling through the content. The video only shows the top half of the device, but it seemingly confirms that the Mi Mix 2S will indeed have a notch on the upper-right corner of its display.

This isn’t actually the first time that we’ve seen the Mi Mix 2S with that kind of display notch. Last month, a sketch for the phone showed the exact same thing, while an alleged press render for the device also surfaced online. The design is quite odd and not a lot of people believe that Xiaomi would do something like that.

With this leaked hands-on video clearly showing that the Mi Mix 2S will have a notch at the corner of it display, it looks like Xiaomi has solved its problem. For the first- and second-generation Mi Mix models, Xiaomi had to place the front-facing camera on the bottom bezel of the device. This was a bit of an inconvenience since users would have to turn their phone upside-down to take better selfies.

Xiaomi could have simply added a display notch that’s similar to the iPhone X, but that would have been seen as a step backwards to what the company was trying to achieve with a completely “bezel-less” phone. Xiaomi’s solution may seem a bit odd, but it provides a cleaner look that people might prefer over an iPhone X -style notch that other Chinese manufacturers are already copying.

Xiaomi also posted on its official Weibo page a new teaser poster for the Mi Mix 2S. The company seems to be confirming a March 27 launch date for its upcoming device. What’s also interesting about the teaser poster is that Xiaomi appears to be hinting at wireless charging feature for the Mi Mix 2S.

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S is expected to have a 5.9-inch display and powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

