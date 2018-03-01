The long rumored Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S has made its first appearance in a real-life image that got leaked in China. The image suggests that the upcoming Xiaomi flagship Android phone will arrive with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The image of the alleged Mi Mix 2S was was first shared online by the Chinese website My Drivers. It simply shows the device laying flat on a table showing off its razor thin bezels and its big display. The most intriguing thing about the photo is that the Mi Mix 2S’s display is showing a fingerprint icon right on the screen suggesting that it comes equipped with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Android Headlines speculates that it’s likely that Xiaomi may be using Synaptics’s Clear ID fingerprint scanner. This is the same scanner being used by Vivo on the X20 Plus UD, the first commercially available smartphone with an in-display fingerprint scanner. If the Mi Mix 2S is indeed using Synaptics’s sensor, then this also means that the handset is equipped with an OLED display. The Synaptics Clear ID sensor is only able to work if a phone features an OLED display.

Xiaomi is allegedly using what’s being called as Full Screen 3.0 design for the Mi Mix 2S, according to GizmoChina. There’s no confirmation yet that this is indeed an OLED panel. For those who aren’t fans of the iPhone X-style notch, they’ll certainly be happy to see that the Mi Mix 2S won’t have a notch on top of its display. Early rumors claimed that the device would have a display notch, but this newly leaked image may have just proven otherwise.

But what about the front-facing camera? A sketch for the Mi Mix 2S that popped up last month shows that the phone may have a tiny camera module on the upper right-hand corner of the display. It’s not as distracting as an actual notch at the top of the display and it seems to be the only place Xiaomi is able to place the front-facing camera. The company’s previous solution was to put it at the bottom bezel, but the Mi Mix 2S doesn’t feature a bottom bezel anymore.

A few weeks ago, the firmware files for the Mi Mix 2S was uncovered by the XDA Developers website. The files revealed that the upcoming Xiaomi phone will have an 18:9 aspect ratio display with a resolution of 2,160 x 1,080. The device will also run Android 8.0 straight out of the box and will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor.

Photo: REUTERS/Jason Lee