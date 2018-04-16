Watch your moves, Tesla and Rimac, there is a new contender in the market for the fastest electric car: XING Mobility’s Miss R. The offering from the Taiwanese carmaker also allows drivers to indulge in some off-road shenanigans.

Whatever you make of the name, Miss R is projected by its makers to go from 0-100 kilometers (just over 62 miles) an hour in 1.8 seconds. That acceleration is a full second faster than the Tesla Roadster’s claim of 0-60 miles in 1.9 seconds, and the Miss R goes over 62 miles too. And it also beats the C_Two “hypercar” by Croatian manufacturer Rimac which boasts 0-60 miles in 1.85 seconds.

If Miss R delivers on its promise, it will have the title of the fastest car in the world (at least till such time as some other car takes it). To achieve its projected performance, Miss R uses a 1-megawatt battery pack, which gives the prototype vehicle 1.341 horsepower. That power is distributed to four motors of 350V each, unleashing the supercar’s full potential, which also lets it to do 0-200 kilometers an hour in 5.1 seconds.

XING released two videos that show how Miss R is a “rally-inspired supercar.” The vehicle can be seen zooming down gravel roads, and getting its tires changed, much like sports cars on racing tracks.

In one of the videos, Royce YC Hong, CEO and co-founder of XING, explains: “Miss R is not just a toy to have fun in, but it is also a R&D platform from which XING Mobility are able to innovate advanced electric vehicle technologies.”

Photo: Reuters/Fabian Hamacher

The battery pack used in Miss R “is currently one of the highest power density EV battery packs on the market,” according to XING, and its high discharge system “works by submerging cells directly in 3M™ Novec™ 7200 Engineered Fluid.” The modular battery system was displayed alongside the car at AutoTronics Taipei earlier in April.

Also showcased at the exhibition was a light-duty truck, a 3.5-ton vehicle which has been named Mr T. The truck was designed to display “XING Mobility’s fully integrated electric drivetrain technology,” the company said in a statement.

“The commercial vehicle market is primed for a conversion to electric drivetrains due to functional needs, increasing emissions requirements and public noise reduction. However, this market is currently extremely underserved with many electric vehicle technology manufacturers focusing only on passenger vehicles,” Azizi Tucker, the company’s co-founder and chief technology officer, said in the statement.

The Taiwanese company said it had already partnered with a number of makers of commercial and industrial vehicles globally to apply its own technology to vehicles as diverse as city buses, construction equipment and boats.

As for Miss R, XING has yet to do a full speed test, and has still to finalize the body design, with the prototype being only an interim placeholder.