Ever since his arrival back in town and Jack's arrest for the assault on Victor, the battle to keep Jabot from being destroyed has been intense. Now, with the knowledge that Jack could soon be released since he wasn't guilty, Ashley will step up her game when it comes to fighting Kyle for the family company on the Wednesday, April 18 episode of "The Young and the Restless."

Kyle (Michael Mealor) came back to town to run Jabot after his father's arrest on the CBS soap. It didn't take long however for the news that he had secretly been working with Victor (Eric Braden) to take Jack (Peter Bergmann) down to get out. Since then, he has been making moves to destroy his father's legacy at Jabot, including making plans to take the company public, something that the rest of the Abbott family does not want. Ashley (Eileen Davidson) has been trying to fight him every step of the way, but it's been difficult to do so since she had left the company to work for Newman, and to Kyle's knowledge, isn't a true blood Abbott.

Photo: Howard Wise for JPI Studios and CBS

Now, after Victor revealed that Jack was not the one who attacked him, Kyle knows it won't be long before his father is likely released from prison and will be able to take over the company once again, forcing him to move up his plans. However, once again, Ashley will step forward and make an attempt to halt the process.

When Kyle calls for a board meeting, it won't be surprising that Ashley, Abby (Melissa Ordway), Billy (Jason Thompson) and Tracy (Beth Maitland) by proxy, are all against the plan to go public. Though she too is against it, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) will remember the threat that she could lose her job if she doesn't vote for it, and she will go against her better judgment. Since her vote will give Kyle the majority, Ashley will prepare to step in and make the big reveal she's been holding on to, one which would immediately nullify any decision Kyle has made. Because of the clause that only a true Abbott by blood can run the company, Ashley will be prepared to reveal what she and Abby had learned from Dina (Marla Adams), which was that Jack was also not John Abbott's true blood heir, meaning his son also is not.

However, she may not need to reveal what she's learned just yet, as Jack could arrive just in time to put a stop to things for himself.

"The Young and the Restless" airs weekdays at 12:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.