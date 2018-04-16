They took action to save her when JT broke in and attacked her. Now, after Nikki's attempt just to knock him out turns out to be more serious, she, Victoria, Sharon, and Phyllis will spring into action to cover their tracks on the Monday, April 16 episode of "The Young and the Restless."

Shortly after Victoria (Amelia Heinle) admitted that JT (Thad Luckinbill) had abused her on the CBS soap, she was stunned when she found him upstairs in her home. After his attempts to beg her one last time to take him back failed, the two began to argue—and Victoria learned that JT was the one who had not only assaulted her father, Victor (Eric Braden) and left him for dead in his home but also the one who tried to finish the job by turning the older man's life support off at the hospital. When she threatened to call the police, JT got physically violent with her in an attempt to keep her from turning him in.

After hearing the commotion, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Sharon (Sharon Case) and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) quickly ran in and saw the scene. In an effort to protect her daughter and save her, Nikki grabbed a fireplace poker and bashed JT in the back of the head with it, knocking him to the ground.

Now, the women will try to find a way to keep him restrained so he can't resume his attack when he wakes up, but when they go to do so, they will make a shocking discovery—he's dead.

Now, they will have to work together to hide the truth and spare Nikki from being sent to jail for murder, but they'll have a hard time successfully hiding his body because JT's big secret will be found out—and others will be starting to look for him as a result.

Not only will forensics on the blood found at Victor's home finally come back and be identified as JT's, but Victor himself, who suffered a stroke and has been unable to vocalize who his attacker was. Will also finally be able to reveal what happened as well. With Paul (Doug Davidson) looking to arrest JT and Nick (Joshua Morrow) now also looking for him in the hopes of getting retribution, it will become very difficult for the women to truly cover up their crime.

"The Young and the Restless" airs weekdays at 12:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.