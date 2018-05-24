He was appointed as permanent acting CEO of Jabot while the blood Abbott clause was in effect in the company's bylaws. However, now that he's sitting in a powerful position, Billy will begin to assert his control on the Thursday, May 24 episode of "The Young and the Restless."

Initially reluctant to take over as CEO of the family company following Jack's (Peter Bergman) meltdown and disappearance when he learned he was actually not a blood Abbott, Billy (Jason Thompson) has since become comfortable taking control on the CBS soap. Bolstered by his relationship with Phyllis (Gina Tognoni), he hasn't hesitated to let both Jack and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) know he is making some changes at the company while he's in charge. And while his prime focus had initially been to get the blood Abbott clause removed from the company bylaws, he appears to be shifting elsewhere when it comes to his priorities.

Photo: CBS

Not only has he already attempted to put Jack, who is now back, in his place and started to work on plans which would give the office a more open feel, but he will also assert his power over Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Ashley as well.

First, in a meeting with Kyle, he will decline when Jack's son asks him to get rid of the clause and let his father resume his position as CEO. Billy will insist that Jack needs more time to cope with the shocking news about his paternity before that can happen, politely refusing to make it a reality anytime soon. He will then order Kyle to renegotiate a deal with Hamilton-Winters, even though the one they have on contract at the moment is a good one, effectively sending his nephew on a fool's errand.

Meanwhile, Ashley will learn how much power has gotten to her brother's head when she realizes he has still neglected to look over the plans she made for the company, ones he had seemed interested in acting on when he first took the job. She will continue to insist he look it all over, but once her back is turned, Billy will instead toss her plans aside—potentially ready to come up with ones of his own instead.

"The Young and the Restless" airs weekdays at 12:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.