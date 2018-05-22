They were hooking up as friends with benefits but decided that arrangement wasn't good enough for them, opting to rekindle their romance once again. Now, Nick and Sharon will take their news to Victor and Nikki, receiving unexpected reactions in the process on the Tuesday, May 22 episode of "The Young and the Restless."

After giving in to their renewed attraction to one another, Sharon (Sharon Case) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) quickly found themselves unable to keep their hands off one another on the CBS soap. After a charity dinner however where other people expressed interest in them, the two decided that the best thing for them to do was reunite as an official couple once again.

Photo: CBS

However, despite knowing it won't be popular with their loved ones and others in Genoa City, they will decide that they need to be honest and share the news, opting to start with Nick's parents, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victor (Eric Braden), who will be least likely to approve. However, the new couple may find themselves surprised by how the other pair takes the news instead.

Sharon will inform Nikki of the news, and naturally, the older woman won't be thrilled, as she doesn't believe Sharon is really the right match for her son considering their history. However, despite her disapproval, she will also believe that Sharon being Nick's girlfriend will be beneficial when it comes to their continuing to hide the truth about what happened to JT (Thad Luckinbill), and she will warn Sharon that she needs to use her status with Nick to her advantage in that regard.

Meanwhile, Nick will approach Victor and inform him of the update in his love life. While Nikki's support will be more conditional, Victor's however, will be a surprise. Nick will be stunned when his father appears happy for him, despite how complicated things have been in the past, and he will be further surprised when Victor uses the relationship as a segway to a very big offer for his son, asking him to come back to the family company once again.

"The Young and the Restless" airs weekdays at 12:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.