They're living together, albeit in separate bedrooms, now that she's pregnant and expecting his baby. However, Hilary and Devon will get their first taste of the kinds of challenges they may face as parents on the Friday, June 8 episode of "The Young and the Restless."

Devon (Bryton James) invited Hilary (Mishael Morgan) to move in with him on the CBS soap, much to the chagrin of his family members, especially his father, Neil (Kristoff St. John), who just moved into the penthouse next door. Still, despite their objections, Devon felt it was the right move since Hilary is pregnant with his baby because they both strongly feel that they should give their child as normal of an existence as possible. However, though he asked her to move in, Hilary was stunned when he told her she'd actually by sleeping in the guest room, and not in his bed with him.

Now, the two will find themselves at odds for a bit, after Hilary announces that Shauna (Camryn Hamm) will be moving in with them as well. The teen girl, whom Hilary has been mentoring, was recently hiding out with Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry) in his room after they went to the prom together. She had run away from her aunt's home because the living situation was one which wasn't working for her but needed a new place to go again after Lily (Christel Khalil) caught her in Charlie's room. Hilary has since offered to let the teen crash with her and Devon—but he may feel differently.

Though Devon will recognize that Hilary is trying to do the right thing by giving the teen a safe place to live, he won't agree that it's the best move for them to make when considering their future, which will be a surprise to Hilary. At an impasse over what to do, Devon will leave. However, after some surprising encouragement from Neil, he will return and reveal he changed his mind. Still, if a part of Hilary hoped moving Shauna in would change her own personal situation with Devon, she will be mistaken, as he will surprise her again with a new announcement about how things will be in the house for all three of them.

"The Young and the Restless" airs weekdays at 12:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.