He has every intention of getting out of Genoa City for good so he can truly escape all of the games his father tries to play. However, Nick will receive a massive shock when Victor finds a way to put a halt to his plans on the Tuesday, June 5 episode of “The Young and the Restless.”

Feeling sympathy for Victor (Eric Braden) after everything he recently went through, Nick (Joshua Morrow) had decided to end the feud with his father on the CBS soap and had even accepted his offer of coming to work at Newman once again. However, after realizing he was using him in a ploy against Victoria (Amelia Heinle), Nick decided he was finished with his father’s games. Victor then threatened him about the fact that he has custody of Christian, who is not his biological son, prompting Nick to decide the time has come to leave Genoa City behind for good.

Sharon (Sharon Case) agreed to go with him, and the newly reunited couple is preparing to take their daughter, Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) and Christian with them to San Diego, where they intend to start over and keep their children away from Victor’s control. Though his daughter with Phyllis (Gina Tognoni), Summer (Hunter King), has returned to town, Nick will remain determined to leave.

Photo: Howard Wise/JPI Studios for CBS

However, his plans will come to a screeching halt when Victor arrives at Nick and Sharon’s door with something unexpected. He will show Nick he has filed an injunction which prevents him from taking Christian out of state, while he sues his son for full custody of Adam’s child.

With that move, Nick and Sharon will no longer be able to leave, and they could be at risk of losing the young boy as well. Christian was raised by Nick, who believed he was his son with Sage, but shortly after Chelsea (Melissa Clare Egan) left town, he learned that Adam had actually fathered the boy. Because both Sage and his brother were dead, he decided he would still care for Christian, and Victor wasn’t planning on fighting him. Now though, he wants to have some control over his grandson’s life, and won’t stop until he can potentially get it.

What could also hurt Nick’s case is his relationship with Sharon, who has her own history as far as Christian is concerned, since she was made to believe he was her son with Dylan (Steve Burton), and she didn’t turn him over to his parents when she learned the truth. Now, the pair will be forced to decide how they can best handle the situation—if there’s any way at all they can even win.

“The Young and the Restless” airs weekdays at 12:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.