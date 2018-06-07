Since learning he wasn't a true Abbott, he has been going down a path that has seen him try and distance himself from everything related to his last name. Now, as he continues trying to move on, Jack will be drawn back into his past as he tries to get answers from his mother about who his biological father is on the Thursday, June 7 episode of "The Young and the Restless."

Since learning he was not John Abbott's biological son, Jack's (Peter Bergman) life has flipped upside down on the CBS soap. After initially going on a bender where he nearly gave in to his old demons with pills, and did start drinking again, he decided he wasn't going to let the truth haunt him. However, his return to Genoa City and plans to once again control Jabot Cosmetics were ground to a halt by Billy (Jason Thompson) assuming the reigns at the company. Since then, Jack has quit and vowed to start his own rival firm and moved out of the Abbott Mansion.

Photo: Howard Wise/JPI Studios for CBS

Of course, life hasn't been the kindest to him on the outside either, with no one partnering up with him as of yet when it comes to his new business venture. He also missed out when it came to bidding on the penthouse apartment that used to belong to Chelsea (Melissa Clare Egan) and Adam (Justin Hartley), with Neil (Kristoff St. John), successfully outbidding him. Now, he may be more lost than ever, which could change his focus.

Now, Jack may become more determined to learn the truth and find out who his biological father is. For that, he will need to press his mother, Dina (Marla Adams) for details, but asking her to remember things is always difficult because of her Alzheimer's diagnosis. However, Jack may have some temporary luck and catch Dina during a more lucid moment, allowing him to ask the questions he wants.

Still, though, Dina will likely slip back into the part of her mind where she is fuzzy on details before long and may not be able to give Jack more information that will help him in his quest. However, he will become determined and will decide that what he needs to do before anything else, is find his father.

"The Young and the Restless" airs weekdays at 12:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.