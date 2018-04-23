Their arrangement about having a baby had been called off after she once again began exhibiting the kind of catty and manipulative behaviors she did when they were married. However, Devon will learn that no matter what he does, he may have Hilary in his life for good now on the Monday, April 23 episode of "The Young and the Restless."

Hilary (Mishael Morgan) and Devon (Bryton James) had agreed to have a baby together after she continued to struggle with the idea of having a sperm donor she didn't know. They drew up a contract discussing how they would arrange everything on the CBS soap, including guidelines about how they wouldn't ever reunite as a couple. After Lily (Christel Khalil) sabotaged their appointment with a doctor, they opted to try the old-fashioned way and wound up sleeping together multiple times.

Photo: CBS

However, after Hilary made comments to Devon's girlfriend, Simone (Shanice Knowles) about the situation, and Simone gave him an ultimatum that he would make no further efforts of any kind to get Hilary pregnant, he became disgusted with his ex's behavior. He gave her an ultimatum that their agreement was off—unless she was already pregnant from their previous encounter.

Now, Hilary will drop an unexpected bombshell on Devon, who has been doing his best to avoid her and keep her away from him in the meantime. She is, in fact, pregnant with his child—and they will not be able to go back on their former agreement any longer.

"You're really not joking?" He asks in a preview clip of the week's episodes.

"You're going to be a baby daddy," Hilary replies with glee.

This news will be hard for Devon because while he did initially want to be a father and had no problem with doing it with her, he has changed his mind since her antics. It's been especially difficult for him since his father, Neil (Kristoff St. John) returned to Genoa City as well and has been putting his foot down on certain things in their company and family lives. Naturally, hearing now that she is, in fact, pregnant will make his life difficult for him and everyone else, and his excitement won't quite be what Hilary may have hoped it would be.

"The Young and the Restless" airs weekdays at 12:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.